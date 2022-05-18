Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TOWTF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,888. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.