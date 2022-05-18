Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of TOWTF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,888. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower One Wireless (TOWTF)
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.