Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $155.05 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

