TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Cut to $2.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,105. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

