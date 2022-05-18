TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Cut to $2.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,105. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.