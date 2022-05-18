TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $74,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $34,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $30,620,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $28,809,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

