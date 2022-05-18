TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 201,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.74. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

