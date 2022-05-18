TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) recently:

5/10/2022 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

5/6/2022 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00.

5/3/2022 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

4/27/2022 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

4/25/2022 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $808.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

