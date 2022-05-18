TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.