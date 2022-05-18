TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $50.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.22 million to $54.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.24 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

TACT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TACT opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.