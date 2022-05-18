TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) to post $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $50.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.22 million to $54.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.24 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.85.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.