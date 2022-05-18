Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

