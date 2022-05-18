TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

