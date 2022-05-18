Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.31.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

