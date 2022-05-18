Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

NYSE:TCN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

