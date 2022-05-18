Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.
NYSE:TCN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.