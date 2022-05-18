Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tricon Residential stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
