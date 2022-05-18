TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,167 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $335,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TNET stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

