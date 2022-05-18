TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,167 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $335,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TNET stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.
TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
