TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Ralph A. Clark Purchases 600 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

