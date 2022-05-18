Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSE. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Trinseo stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

