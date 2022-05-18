Trinseo PLC to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Trinseo stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

