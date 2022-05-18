Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

