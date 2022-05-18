Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
