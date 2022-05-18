Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.
Shares of TGI opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
