Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.
TGI stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85.
About Triumph Group (Get Rating)
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
