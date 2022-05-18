Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

TGI stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

