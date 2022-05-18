Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

