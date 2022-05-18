True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for True North Commercial REIT (TSE: TNT.UN):

5/9/2022 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

5/6/2022 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – True North Commercial REIT was given a new C$7.75 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

TNT.UN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. 99,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

