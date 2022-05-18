Truist Financial Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $375.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $405.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $10.84 on Wednesday, hitting $290.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,290.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 40.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

