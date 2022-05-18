Truist Financial Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.
Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,178. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
