Truist Financial Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $261.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of Target stock traded down $53.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.66.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,415 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Target by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 102,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

