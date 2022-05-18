Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.