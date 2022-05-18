Truist Financial Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $17.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

