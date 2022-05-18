Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth Sells 1,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $10,363.50.

On Monday, March 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $13,686.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $17,202.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.