TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

