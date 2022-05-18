Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,249. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

