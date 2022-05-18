Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 3,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,249. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $459.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

