TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

TUI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.63).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.31.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

