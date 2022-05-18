Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 244,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.