Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUWOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

