Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Tuya alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of TUYA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Tuya has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuya (TUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.