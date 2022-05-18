Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $29,814,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

