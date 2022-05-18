U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “
USWS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,347. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.
U.S. Well Services Company Profile
U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
