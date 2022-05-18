Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported unimpressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Pandemic-induced widespread supply chain disruptions, including higher tariffs and shipping costs remain concerns. The company is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks. Nonetheless, Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with a flexible and adaptable business model in order to optimize growth. It is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. Ubiquiti believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will likely help it expand the addressable market.”

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UI. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE UI traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $244.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti (UI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.