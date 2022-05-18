UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.15) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($20.42) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.46 ($17.15).

ENGI traded up €0.62 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.25 ($12.76). 14,012,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($15.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

