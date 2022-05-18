UBS Group Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $185.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS traded down $52.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,964. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.