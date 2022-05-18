UBS Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $34.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 152.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 868,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

