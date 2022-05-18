UBS Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $34.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 152.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.
Shares of AEO stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 868,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
