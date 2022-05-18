UBS Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of PTON opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,761 shares of company stock worth $440,841 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

