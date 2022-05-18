UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($24.20).

GYC stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.40 ($17.08). 174,406 shares of the stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.58.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

