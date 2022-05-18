UBS Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $100.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.65.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.