UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) vs. First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head to Head Review

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UMB Financial and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. First United has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. UMB Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 26.95% 12.16% 0.93% First United 28.29% 17.41% 1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.28 $353.02 million $7.51 12.09 First United $78.18 million 1.71 $19.77 million $3.32 6.08

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats First United on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit and night depository facilities. It operates 26 banking offices, one customer care center, and 34 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

