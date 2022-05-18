UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

