UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $156.04 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 488.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

