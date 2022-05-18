UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

UniFirst stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.89. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $156.04 and a twelve month high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

