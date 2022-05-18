United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Richard L. Riesbeck Sells 3,000 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UBCP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $94.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

