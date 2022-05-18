United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Richard L. Riesbeck Sells 3,000 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UBCP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $94.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.
United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
